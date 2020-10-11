Council and Irish Water to meet to discuss issues with Farranfore water pipe

Kerry County Council will meet with Irish Water next month to discuss issues with a water pipe in Farranfore.

This pipe is located along the main Tralee to Killarney road, which is one of the busiest in the county and has burst numerous times.

This pipe last burst on August 18th and resulted in heavy flooding and traffic delays.

There were also two similar bursts on this pipeline in 2019 and a major burst in 2017, all occurring around the same week in August each time.

Kerry County Council and Irish Water will attend a special meeting on October 15th to discuss the issues with this pipeline and to seek solutions to prevent further breaks.

Both Independent Cllr Jackie Healy Rae and Fianna Fáil Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald brought motions regarding this pipe before the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

They noted the area has important infrastructure having an airport, train station and bus connection.

The two Cllrs stated it wasn’t good enough and that further breaks could have serious implications.

Council engineer, Colm Mangan told the meeting they were unaware as to why the pipe kept bursting; he cited heavy traffic and the age of the pipe, which was laid 35 years ago, as possible reasons.

Mr Mangan also stated the pipe was well laid initially and the section under the train tracks was unlikely to burst, due to its design.

The councillors were assured that detailed investigations into the issue were ongoing.