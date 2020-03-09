Council invites expressions of interest to operate Blennerville Windmill café

The council is inviting applications from those interested in operating a café within the Blennerville Windmill Visitor Centre complex.

The café will operate seven days a week from April 1st to October 31st at the popular tourist attraction.

A briefing document is available on Kerry County Council’s website or by emailing [email protected]

Applications must be received by the council by Friday (March 13th).

Details of how to apply are available on the Radio Kerry website.

Applications can be emailed to [email protected] or delivered in hardcopy to SEO Community Department, Room 45, Aras an Chontae, Rathass, Tralee.