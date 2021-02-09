Council intends to minimise fencing along Tralee to Fenit Greenway

Kerry County Council says it’s always been its intention to minimise the use of fencing, where possible, along the Tralee to Fenit Greenway.

This is to maximise the amenity value of the greenway project, it says.

It comes after a group, called Walk the Line, stated they were concerned about the extent of fencing being used on the route.

The group feels the extensive use of post and wire fencing and concrete screen panels will detract from the greenway and in places, will present a hazard to users.

Kerry County Council says fencing is required for the safety of users, security of adjacent landowners, for residential amenity of adjoining dwellings, to ensure dogs can’t enter adjacent lands thereby worrying animals and to ensure stock can’t enter the greenway causing a hazard to users.

The council says where it’s necessary to have fencing, its impact will be minimised over time through planting.

It’s the intention of the council to recognise the concerns of adjacent landowners, which include privacy, security, animal husbandry and drainage, it says.

Similar to the Waterford Greenway, it’s intended concrete fencing will only be used in very limited circumstances, where it’s necessary to protect the residential amenity of adjoining dwellings, according to Kerry County Council.

Chairperson of Walk the Line, Mike O’Neill has campaigned for this project for years.

Mr O’Neill says he takes on board some of the reasons outlined by the council, but feels the aesthetics should be considered: