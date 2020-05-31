Council implementing plans to help businesses reopen safely

Kerry County Council is to install signage in towns and villages, highlighting social distancing measures.

It’s part of the council’s effort to help businesses reopen and cater for their customers safely.

Over the past number of weeks Kerry County Council has been working with other agencies and key sectors in the county to support businesses and the economic recovery of Kerry.

Signage has also been erected by council staff at beach car parks and public amenities over the past number of weeks.

Further measures are under development to ensure street space can be shared safely, and to promote street usage by businesses, so that they can operate according to public health guidelines.