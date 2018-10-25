Council implementing new system for dealing with hedge cutting complaints

Kerry County Council is implementing a new system for dealing with complaints about hedge cutting.

The local authority acknowledges there can be delays in dealing with issues raised by members of the public, but now they’ve new guidelines in place.

It revealed the details in response to a call from Cllr John Joe Culloty for action on overgrown hedges.





Cllr John Joe Culloty said that given the serious safety implications for road users, he asked Kerry County Council to address the lack of compliance regarding hedge cutting on public roads.

The council says when notices are sent to landowners reminding them of their obligation to keep trees and hedges cut, there’s a positive response from the majority.

It says most complaints are made in late summer/early autumn before the opening of the hedge cutting season on the 1st of September.

The council acknowledges there can sometimes be delays in dealing with complaints.

From now on, when an issue is raised about hedge cutting, staff will assess it within three working days and decide if a statutory notice should be sent.

When a notice is issued, the landowner will be given two weeks to carry out the works, and it’ll then be inspected again.

If a landowner doesn’t comply, the council will arrange to have the tree or hedge cut within two weeks.