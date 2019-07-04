Council and HSE discussing dangers of ticks in Killarney National Park

The council is liaising with the HSE in relation to erecting warning signs outlining the dangers of ticks in Killarney National Park.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin is requesting that appropriate signage be erected at all entrances to the national park to educate people on the possible dangers.

He raised the issue at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, saying it was of paramount importance for people’s health given the continued risk of Lyme Disease.

Kerry County Council is liaising with the HSE to seek their advice in relation to such signage.

The Independent councillor says he isn’t suggesting people shouldn’t go there, but says people need to be aware of the risks and know the necessary precautions to take: