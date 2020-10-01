Council examining how to link North Kerry Greenway from outskirts of Listowel into town centre

Kerry County Council says it’s examining the best route to link the North Kerry Greenway from the outskirts of Listowel into the town centre.

The 10.5km project is to stretch from the Tim Kennelly roundabout in the north Kerry town to the Limerick county bounds.

It’ll run along a disused railway line, and will link up with the Great Southern Trail which extends from Abbeyfeale for 40km into County Limerick.





A number of councillors brought motions before the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting about the facility.

Cllr Aoife Thornton questioned how the North Kerry Greenway will get into Listowel town centre.

Kerry County Council says it’s examining the optimum route for connecting the greenway from the Tim Kennelly Roundabout in Cahirdown to the old Neodata site on the Bridge Road – this will be the trailhead, or start of the route.

Listowel MD Manager John Kennelly says they’re looking at bringing the route through Church Street.

In response to a question from Cllr Mike Kennelly, the council says shared use cycle and pedestrian facilities are planned from the Tim Kennelly Roundabout to Upper Church Street, and from Bridge Road at the Town Park to the Square.

Cllr Kennelly also said the council should be promoting the route, which is set to be complete by quarter four of next year.

The council says the North Kerry/West Clare Visitor Experience Development Plan is being worked on by Fáilte Ireland and local Kerry stakeholders.

The local authority is also exploring a potential Destination Development Project for the greenway.

Responding to a call by Cllr Jimmy Moloney to speed up the process, the council says additional resources aren’t currently needed as works are progressing within programme, and in line with COVID-19 procedures.