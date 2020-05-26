Council examining alternative funding streams for Dingle car park extension

Kerry County Council is examining other funding options to extend a Dingle car park.

The local authority wants to expand the car park beside Green Street by 75 spaces; that would provide a total of 91 spaces.

The land agreement is in place and the project is ready to proceed to construction, however two applications to the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund have been unsuccessful.

The council says it is examining alternative funding mechanisms.

The update followed a question by Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald.