Kerry County Council is to investigate the possibility to introducing mobility scooters in Tralee.

It follows a request from Fianna Fail Cllr Norma Foley at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Foley says the vehicles will help those with mobility issues to enjoy the town and its facilities.

The council says it will examine the success of such an initiative in other areas to see if it would be feasible in Tralee.