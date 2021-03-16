Council denies Limerick local authority got to name a Kerry greenway

Kerry County Council is denying that Limerick City and County Council got to name a greenway in Kerry.

The local authority was responding to Fianna Fail councillor Jimmy Moloney, who said he’d been informed of the naming a greenway in North Kerry through a press release from the Limerick local authority.

Kerry and Limerick local authorities have discussed the naming, branding and marketing for the greenway between Listowel and Limerick, which is under construction on the Kerry side.

Nine kilometres of the working-titled North Kerry Greenway is in Kerry.

Fianna Fáil’s Jimmy Moloney says he found out about the name through a press release from Limerick City and County Council, adding there have to be some lessons learned from the lack of engagement and poor communication thus far.

He says the council should be pushing ahead with the greenway’s promotion already, despite the due date being pushed back into 2022 due to COVID restrictions on construction.

The council’s Michael Scannell denied that the Limerick authority got to name the Kerry section, saying that the name – the North Kerry Greenway – can be provisional and was not decided outside of the county.

Mr Scannell added there will be joint efforts between the two local authorities in branding and marketing, however, some will be outsourced to third parties.