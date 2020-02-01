Council denies data protection used as smoke screen

The Chief Executive of Kerry County council has denied that data protection legislation is being used as a smoke screen by the local authority.

Moira Murrell was responding to a motion by fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O Shea who asked for a list of all legal cases involving the council over the past five years, including the names of outside legal teams required and the costs incurred.

The council said it would provide the information subject to the advice of the Data Protection Commissioner.

Cllr O Shea said data protection was a great cover to tell councillors nothing and said all he was seeking was an overview of the cases.