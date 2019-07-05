Council to construct 10 residential apartments in Killarney

Kerry County Council is to construct 10 residential apartments in Killarney.

Planning for the development was approved at the first monthly meeting of the Killarney Municipal District.

The Killarney MD councillors say this is a hugely important development and is great news for the town.

There are currently 1,157 people on the council housing waiting list in Killarney.

This new development will be constructed on a greenfield site at Rock Road, Killarney which is 0.5km from the town centre.

It will consist of 8 two-bedroom or 4 person apartments and 2 two-bedroom or 3 person apartments. It will also include pedestrian facilities, parking, landscaping and associated site works.

Two submissions were received on the planned development.

Irish Water issued a submission stating no objections but highlighting a connection agreement be signed with Irish Water prior to commencement.

The HSE also issued a submission recommending the proposed development comply with all legal limits and necessary control measures, to ensure all sensitive receptors in the area are protected and to suggest a system to deal with complaints be put in place.

It is expected that this development will be completed by December 2020.