Council consider roadmap laid out by the government

Kerry County Council’s Senior Management Team met this morning to consider the announcement by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Management has begun a review of the phases set out in the government roadmap and how they will impact on the provision of council services and amenities.

The local authority will make announcements over the coming days, pending an assessment of how services can be provided, having regard to existing and future restrictions.

The council again appeals to people in the county to adhere to the current restrictions and not to travel over the Bank Holiday Weekend.