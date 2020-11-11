Council confirms it has funds for repairs to tenants’ houses

Kerry County Council has confirmed it has money to carry out repairs to council houses.

It’s after a number of councillors raised issues at the Listowel Municipal District meeting about works not being carried out.

Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley called on Kerry County Council to ensure that works are carried out for council tenants that need replacements or repairs for heating, windows, doors, hinges, or locks.

He said this was especially important coming into winter, adding all paying tenants are entitled to this service without delay.

The council said all repair requests are logged and categorised as emergency, urgent, or routine, and due to COVID-19, only emergencies are being dealt with.

It notes that under terms of the Tenant’s Handbook, council tenants have responsibility for maintaining some items, including the annual servicing of all heating, solid fuel, and oil boilers.

Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly called on the council to immediately replace the stove in a tenant’s home as it’s the only source of heating for the family.

The council says the issue will be dealt with in the next fortnight.

Cllr Kennelly, along with Sinn Féin’s Tom Barry, also queried as to whether there was money remaining in the council’s housing maintenance budget.

Kerry County Council reiterated it’s only carrying out emergency repairs and there’s money for this.