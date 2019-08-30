Council complete preliminary design of Big River Walkway in Tralee

Kerry County Council have completed a preliminary design and route alignment for the Big River Walkway in Tralee.

The local authority says they’ll be developing a plan for greenways in the county as part of Kerry 2040.

This will prioritise strategic linkages, including the completion of the Southern Greenway from Tralee to Listowel, and they say this plan may also include other projects such as the Big River Walkway.

They add that full details will be brought to council members in due course.

They were responding to a question from Sinn Féin Cllr Pa Daly, to confirm whether plans are being prepared for design, planning and land agreements for the next phase of walkways, in particular the Big River Walkway.