Council and chambers hit back at call to cut Kerry Airport funding

Kerry County Council and the Kerry Chambers of Commerce have hit back at a call to cut funding to Kerry and other regional airports.

The DAA and Shannon Group, which operate the three State-owned airports in Dublin, Cork and Shannon, have asked the Government to scale back funding for regional airports, claiming it’s not value for money.

Nearly 370,000 passengers travelled through Kerry Airport last year, an increase of 4,500 on 2018.

Kerry is connected to five major European cities with Ryanair, while the Kerry-Dublin PSO route, which is subsidised by Government, is operated by Stobart Air on beheld of Aer Lingus Regional.

The DAA and Shannon Group say funding for Kerry, Donegal, Waterford and Knock airports should be reduced under the new Regional Airports Programme.

The Shannon Group has also called for the programme to include all airports with less than three million passengers annually, which would take in Cork and Shannon.

The Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive of Kerry County Council have emphasised the central importance of Kerry Airport in securing economic recovery in the county in the years ahead.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Niall Kelleher says now, more than ever, financial support for regional airports like Kerry Airport is critical.

Chief Executive Moira Murrell says connectivity will be crucial for a county like Kerry in the coming years.

The Kerry Chambers of Commerce say Kerry Airport will play a major role in rebuilding the tourism industry in the county after COVID-19, and the Government must increase its financial support to the regional airport.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin, says they’re seeking an assurance from the present and future Ministers for Transport that funding to Kerry Airport will, not only be maintained, but will be increased.