Council CEO says no disrespect meant when naming new Dingle estate

The estate was named Páirceanna na Glas, which caused upset among some in the locality, who say the name is “meaningless”.

Clúid Housing, which was involved with the development with the council, says it’s working with the local authority to update the name of the scheme.

It says the update will be made as soon as possible and that Clúid’s priority is to minimise any disruption for residents.

Dingle councillors Breandán Fitzgerald and Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald brought an emergency motion before the monthly meeting of the council on the matter.

Páirceanna na Glas is a new 20-house Clúid development at the Grove, Dingle.

Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald stated the issue of naming this estate was raised back in October, adding it was embarrassing and disappointing it had gotten to this stage.

He told the meeting the local community were only talking about one thing during Seachtain na Gaeilge, and that was the name without meaning in West Kerry.

Cllr Fitzgerald said the council always treats him with respect when he speaks as Gaeilge but added the council wasn’t meeting its responsibility when it comes to the Irish language.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris told the meeting there’s a similar naming error in an Ardfert estate.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell stated there was no intention to cause disrespect, and speaking as Gaeilge she added that she and the council have a huge respect for the Irish language.

Ms Murrell noted the council is looking to put in place processes to ensure checks are carried out and places are named correctly; she also stated they’d look at the issue in Ardfert.