Council to carry out review of electric car charging points in council car parks

Kerry County Council is to carry out a review of electric car charging points in council car parks.

It’s part of the local authority’s review of car parking bye-laws to be completed in 2019, and in conjunction with any proposals by the ESB on expanding the number of charge points.

The details were revealed following a call from Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald to provide more charging locations around the county, as electric vehicles become more popular.

The council notes they previously facilitated energy suppliers in installing charging points