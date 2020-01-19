Council to carry out parking review of Castleisland town

The council is to carry out a parking review of Castleisland town.

It’s anticipated the review will be completed within the first six months of this year.

There are currently 289 on-street parking spaces in the town and an additional 160 public parking spaces.

At the recent Municipal District meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald called on the council to consider increasing the amount of car parking available in Castleisland town.

He also urged the council to give increased support to businesses providing car parking for the town.

Kerry County Council said the need for additional parking will be examined as part of the review.