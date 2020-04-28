Council to carry out basic level of maintenance of public spaces

Kerry County Council’s Municipal District staff have begun to carry out a basic level of essential maintenance of public spaces in the county.

The government has approved a minimum level of work by local authorities on places open and used by members of the public for walking.

Minimal levels of upkeep will also take place to deal with overgrowth on roundabouts and junctions, or in areas prone to littering, in the interests of public health, road safety, and the environment.

The council says any maintenance will be subject to safety assessments and in strict compliance with social distancing guidelines.