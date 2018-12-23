Council can review bye-laws with view to introducing anti-social behaviour fines

Kerry County Council says their bye-laws can be looked at with a view to introducing fines for anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Michael Cahill asked that people who engage in such behaviour in public parks, beaches, and local authority housing estates, be subject to on the-spot fines, similar to the council’s playground bye-laws.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr says this sort of behaviour shouldn’t be tolerated, and says the council needs to get tough by introducing, amending, or strengthening bye-laws, as this will help the council and gardaí.

The council says relevant existing bye-laws can be reviewed, and can be further considered through the relevant Strategic Policy Committees.