Council called on to reinstate Fenit building on protected structures list

Kerry County Council is being called on to reinstate a Fenit building on the Record of Protected Structures.

Cllr Pa Daly raised the issue at the Tralee Municipal District meeting, saying O’Sullivan’s Bar in Fenit is around 200 years old, and should be preserved.

Cllr Toireasa Ferris, who previously raised the issue, was critical of council management.

She claims the removal of O’Sullivan’s Bar in Fenit from the protected list will enable the widening of the bend it’s located on.

She believes, however, works can be undertaken without demolishing it.

She says the old building means a lot to the community, and its removal from the protected structures list has left a sour taste in the mouths of locals.

In response to Cllr Pa Daly’s questions about reinstating the building on the list, Kerry County Council says a review of the county development plan will start shortly, and as part of that, a review of the Record of Protected Structures will be undertaken.