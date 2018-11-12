Council called on to lease Kenmare town centre site for car parking

Kerry County Council is being called on to lease a site in Kenmare town centre for car parking.

A planning application is before the council, seeking permission for a 59-space car park just off Henry Street in an old timber mill yard.

Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy believes if this gets the go ahead, the council should lease it to ease the shortage of parking in the town, especially during the summer.





KMEG, the Kenmare Marketing and Events Group, have indicated they would like to buy the former net factory site on Railway Road for parking, among other facilities.

Cllr McCarthy wants the council to assist in the purchase of this site.