Council asked what steps it has taken to ensure Killarney streets are kept free of horse dung

Kerry County Council has been asked to outline what steps it has taken to ensure streets in Killarney are kept free of horse dung.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher raised the issue at the Killarney Municipal District meeting.

He said while the majority of jarveys comply fully with legislation, it is an issue.

The council says bye-laws state it’s an offence to operate a hackney carriage without a suitable dung catcher; it adds that jarveys have been reminded of this.

The Veterinary Department of Kerry County Council inspected dung catchers last July; they were also inspected again in August in conjunction with the National Parks and Wildlife Services.

Cllr Kelleher said he was not satisfied with the response and asked for a more detailed report to be presented to members.