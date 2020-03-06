Council asked what steps it has taken to ensure Killarney streets are kept free of horse dung

By
radiokerrynews
-
Cllr Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

Kerry County Council has been asked to outline what steps it has taken to ensure streets in Killarney are kept free of horse dung.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher raised the issue at the Killarney Municipal District meeting.

He said while the majority of jarveys comply fully with legislation, it is an issue.

The council says bye-laws state it’s an offence to operate a hackney carriage without a suitable dung catcher; it adds that jarveys have been reminded of this.

The Veterinary Department of Kerry County Council inspected dung catchers last July; they were also inspected again in August in conjunction with the National Parks and Wildlife Services.

Cllr Kelleher said he was not satisfied with the response and asked for a more detailed report to be presented to members.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR