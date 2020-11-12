Council asked to review location of signs warning of ticks in Killarney National Park

Kerry County Council is being asked to review the location of signs warning of the prevalence of ticks in Killarney National Park.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin is among the councillors who have been calling on the local authority to erect these warning signs near the entrances to the park.

He sought an update at the Killarney Municipal District meeting.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney MD councillor Brendan Cronin asked if council management had honoured its commitment to erect signs, creating awareness of the presence of ticks in the National Park.

Councillor Cronin was told that Killarney Municipal Office has reviewed appropriate locations in its ownership and has erected signage at the Killarney picnic area and the Fossa Way car park.

Councillor Cronin said this signage was appropriate but added that there was nothing at the main entrances, include at the Demesne, Mission Road or Killarney House entrances.

He called for signs at these locations, adding safety instructions need to be given advising people to be aware and what actions to take to deal with ticks.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae, has also brought the issue before council numerous times, and said it’s an ongoing saga, adding signs need to be at all entrances for the sake of public health.

Kerry County Council says these signs can’t be put on the entrance gates but committed to looking at possible locations again.