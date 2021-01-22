Council asked to investigate possibility of greenway from Ballyseedy to Castleisland

Kerry County Council has been asked to investigate the possibility of a greenway from Ballyseedy to Castleisland.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald made the call at the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, saying that other areas of the county are pulling ahead in relation to walkways.

Councillor Fitzgerald says the historic and cultural heritage of Castleisland and its surrounds needs to be harnessed, to benefit the tourism industry in Kerry.

He’s asking Kerry County Council to investigate the possibility of a walkway from Ballyseedy through Ballymacelligott to Castleisland and draft a proposed route.

In response, the council says it’s secured funding of €9.4m for three approved greenways during 2021.

It says these projects involved significant planning and development, prior to being approved for such funding.

The council says it’s committed to the preparation of an overall greenway plan for the county.

This plan will identify more routes suitable for consideration under a national greenway strategy, as well as local connections.

The council adds connectivity between the greenway network and Castleisland will be considered as part of this strategy.