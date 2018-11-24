Council applies for EU funding for four free wifi sites

Kerry County Council will find out by the end of the year if they’ll get funding for free wifi locations.

The local authority has made an application for free wifi sites in each of the four municipal districts under the Wifi4EU scheme.

In total 15 sites in Ireland will be funded in this current call, and it’s estimated there are 120 applications.





The council will be informed by the end of the year if it’ll get the funding.

The details were revealed in response from a question from Cllr Jimmy Moloney about free wifi for North Kerry.