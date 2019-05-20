Council apologises for not consulting residents on closure of Dale road to two-way traffic

Kerry County Council has apologised to residents for not consulting them on the closure of the Rathscannel or Dale road to two-way traffic.

It’s a section of the R556 between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff; it’s built on bog and has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents.

The council says a one-way system will come into operation in the coming weeks and remain in place until a major upgrade of a 2.2km section of the road begins; this is expected to happen early next year.





In the meantime, the road will only be open to motorists travelling southbound from Ballyduff and Ballybunion toward Abbeydorney and Tralee; northbound motorists will have to divert via Killahan to the west of the Dale Road.

Blánaid Walsh who lives on the Dale Road says residents will be severely inconvenienced having to detour several kilometres; she’s also fearful funding won’t materialise for the project next year.