Council announce plans for new walkway connecting with Tralee to Fenit Greenway

Plans for a new walkway, which will connect with the Tralee to Fenit Greenway have been announced by the council.

It’s proposing to extend an existing walk and cycleway along the coast of Tralee Bay, providing a looped route to and from the town.

The current walk and cycleway runs from The Basin and the Canal in Tralee and terminates at the end of Cockleshell Road near Lohercannon.

Kerry County Council plans to continue this amenity as far as Spa village, enabling users to connect to the Tralee to Fenit Greenway at the rear of the Oyster Tavern in The Spa.

Subject to funding and the agreement of local landowners, this amenity would allow users to travel along the coast to The Spa, cross the road in Spa village and join the greenway to continue their journey on foot or by bicycle, according to the council.

Preliminary work is underway on the new Tralee to Fenit Greenway along the route of the old railway line; this follows the receipt of €3m from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.