Council admits deliveries impacted Safe Streets initiative

Kerry County Council admits deliveries to businesses have been impacted by a measure introduced as part of the Safe Streets initiative.

There have been calls to remove bollards, which ensure people can adhere to social distancing on narrow footpaths by allowing them to walk on the road.

John Breen, Director of Services with Kerry County Council, says some businesses have been impacted by the bollards in relation to deliveries.

He says the council has created additional delivery areas and set-down bays in some towns and villages.

However, Mr Breen says it’s an adjustment for everyone.

John Breen is also reminding business owners that they need a licence to set up tables and chairs outside their premises.

He says the measures help to ensure the public’s safety.