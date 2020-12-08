Cost of UHK patient transport increased by €175,000 last year

The cost of patient transport in UHK increased by €175,000 last year.

According to the hospital, the cost of transporting patients in 2019 was nearly €510,000.

University Hospital Kerry incurs costs for the transport of out patients, patients for dialysis and some ambulance transfers.

In 2018, these totalled €333,000, with the transport of patients for dialysis accounting for over half of that.

Last year, the cost of transporting patients for dialysis increased by over €100,000 to €279,000.

There were also increases in the cost of out patient transport and ambulance transport, according to documents released under the Freedom of Information Act.

In total, UHK paid out €509,000 in patient transport costs in 2019.