Cost of repairing collapsed road between Killarney and Kenmare exceeds €300,000

Kerry County Council had to seek additional funds to repair a collapsed road between Killarney and Kenmare.

In February of this year, the R569 at Loo Bridge became undermined due to the collapse of the riverbank during Storm Ciara.

This road links Kilgarvan and Kenmare with the N22 Killarney Cork road.

The section of road which collapsed is adjacent to the River Flesk, between Kilgarvan and Kenmare.

It was closed for a number of weeks in February, which led to traffic diversions and inconvenienced commuters.

In April, following the repair, Kerry County Council wrote to the Department of Transport to say all 2020 grants were already fully allocated.

However, it agreed to the reallocation of nearly €56,000 from another programme, while it also suggested that the balance comprise transfers from two of the department’s schemes.

The total cost of repairing the collapsed section exceeded €316,000, according to correspondence between the council and the department.