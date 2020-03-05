Cost of Kerry garda overtime increased by 21% last year

The cost of garda overtime in Kerry increased by 21% in 2019.

Overtime expenses rose from nearly €1.3 million in 2018 to nearly €1.6 million last year.

Last year, the largest increase came in the third quarter with the cost of garda overtime reaching €810,000, a rise of nearly 70% on the same period in 2018.

Overtime costs were down in the first half of the year, however, the final six months of 2019 saw an overall increase.

Kerry bucks the national trend that has seen a decrease in the amount spent on garda overtime.

Spending on garda overtime in the county has risen by nearly €420,000 between 2017 and 2019.

There has been a national decrease of 19% between 2017 and 2019, with close to €106 million spent last year.