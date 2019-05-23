Cost of Kerry County Council’s Machinery Yard increases by 19% in one year

Kerry County Council’s Machinery Yard spent €4.1 million last year.

Kerry County Council revealed the total costs for their Machinery Yard over the past five years in a number of categories, including wages, maintenance costs, overheads and fuel costs.

€2.47 million was spent on staff wages in 2018, which represents an increase of 18% on 2017’s costs.





Repair and maintenance costs also increased, up over €155,000 to €664,000.

Fuel costs totalled €523,000–up nearly €75,000 year-on-year–while overheads and office costs increased by 33% to over €180,000.

External plant hire costs for 2018 increased by €44,000 to €150,000, while miscellaneous costs decreased to €196,000.

This means the total cost of the council’s machinery yard increased by 19%, or €655,000, to over €4.185 million last year.

Kerry County Council says expenditure is dependent on the level of road grants received, as well as variations in fuel costs.

The information was revealed in response to a motion from Councillor Niall Kelleher.