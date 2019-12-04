Cost of garda overtime in Kerry increases by over €330,000 during the third quarter

The cost of garda overtime in Kerry increased by over €330,000 during the third quarter of this year.

During the period July-September, the cost of garda overtime in Kerry was over €810,000, which represents an increase of nearly 70% on the same time in 2018.

There are approximately 340 gardaí stationed in the Kerry Garda Division.

Over the past four years, the third quarter – July to September inclusive – saw the greatest amounts spent on garda overtime in the county.

From July to September of this year, €810,758 was spent on garda overtime in Kerry; this represents an increase of over €333,000 on 2018’s figure.

Last year’s figure had been the highest for some time.

Currently, the cost of garda overtime for the first nine months of 2019 has exceeded the cost of the entirety of last year; so far this year, €1.33 million has been spent on garda overtime in the county, compared to €1.29 million during the 12 months of 2018.