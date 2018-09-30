Cost of garda overtime in Kerry increases by 130% in two years

The cost of garda overtime in Kerry has increased by 130% in two years.

According to An Garda Siochana, over €1.2 million euro was spent on garda overtime in the county last year, up from €526,000 in 2015.

In 2015, €526,552 was spent on garda overtime in the county; this increased to €930,00 in 2016.





2017 saw a further increase of nearly €300,000 to €1,220,680

This figure is nearly €700,000 more than the 2015 cost of just over €526,000.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan revealed there were 313 gardaí working in the Kerry Garda Division at the end of 2017.

According to An Garda Siochana, €603,467 has been paid out in garda overtime over the first six months of this year.

This represents a 17% increase on the same period last year.