Cost of garda overtime in Kerry decreases by over a third

The cost of garda overtime in Kerry for the first nine months of the year has decreased by over a third.

An Garda Siochana has released quarterly breakdowns of the cost of overtime in the Kerry Garda Division, which shows a significant reduction on 2019’s figures.

Up to the end of September, the total cost of garda overtime in the Kerry Garda Division was €833,790.

This is a reduction of 37% on the previous year, when it exceeded €1.3 million.

However, third quarter overtime costs last year were unusually high, as gardaí from the division were redeployed temporarily to assist with the visit of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

Over the same period in 2018, the cost of overtime in the Kerry Garda Division was nearly €1.1 million, over €200,000 more than the first nine months of this year.