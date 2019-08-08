Cost of garda overtime in Kerry decreases during first quarter of this year

The cost of garda overtime in Kerry has decreased during the first quarter of this year.

During the first three months of 2019, the cost of garda overtime in Kerry was over €267,000, which represents a reduction of 10% on the same period last year.

From January to March of this year, €267,416 was spent on garda overtime in Kerry; this represents a decrease of over €30,000 on 2018’s figure.

Last year’s figure was the highest for some time.

€109,000 and €227,000 was spent during the first quarters in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Over the past four years, the third quarter – July to September inclusive – saw the greatest amounts spent on garda overtime in the county.

In 2018, nearly €1.3m (€1,294,849) was spent in Kerry on garda overtime.

There are approximately 340 gardaí stationed in the Kerry Garda Division.