Cost of Garda overtime in Kerry continues to increase

The cost of Garda overtime in Kerry has increased for the third year in row.

According to An Garda Siochana, nearly €1.3 million euro was spent on Garda overtime in the county in 2018, which represents a 245% increase on 2015’s figure.

In 2015, over €526,000 (526,552) was spent on Garda overtime in the county; this increased to €930,00 in 2016.

2017 saw a further increase of nearly €300,000 to over €1,220,000 (1,220,680).

According to An Garda Siochana, nearly €1.3 million (1,294,849) was paid out in Garda overtime during 2018 in Kerry.

There are over 330 Gardaí working in the Kerry Garda Division.

Nationally, over €117 million was paid out in garda overtime during 2018.

Civilian staff costs decreased in the county in 2018, down 12% to €8,800.