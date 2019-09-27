Cost of childcare in Kerry below national average

The cost of childcare in Kerry is below the national average.

That’s according to figures released by the Minister for Children, Dr Katherine Zappone, from data collected from 4,000 centres across the country.

It shows the average full-time fees nationally are €184 per week, whereas in Kerry it’s €175.

Childcare fees range from €148 per week for children in Carlow and Leitrim, to €246 for those in Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown in Dublin; in Kerry it’s on average €175 a child each week.

The information collected is broken down into differing age groups; for children less than one year, the cost of full-time childcare in Kerry is €175.74.

For children aged one to two, it’s €178.54 in Kerry; it’s €173.36 for children aged two to three, and it’s €173.53 for both three to four-year-olds and four to five-year-olds.

For children aged six and over in Kerry, full-time childcare costs €170.29.