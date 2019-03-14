Coroner recommends changes to speed limit in Glenflesk following fatal road accident

A Kerry coroner has recommended changes to the speed limit in Glenflesk, following a fatal road accident in the village.

At 7:15pm on December 1st, 2017, 26-year-old Denise Crowley was crossing the road in Glenflesk village to meet her mother when she was struck by a car.

The inquest into her death heard she suffered fatal injuries in the incident.





A witness, who was driving directly behind the car which collided with Ms Crowley, says he noticed people waiting to cross the road, before seeing a person being thrown into the air.

Forensic Collision Investigator Garda James O’Brien examined the scene afterwards, including CCTV from an adjacent shop; he says it appears the deceased did not look to her right before proceeding to cross the road.

Garda O’Brien says the driver’s view of Ms Crowley—and Ms Crowley’s view of the oncoming car—was obscured due to the presence of a sign in the road, which may have caused a shadow to be cast across the deceased.

He concludes the car was travelling at less than 60 kmph, and he adds it’s incomprehensible that the speed limit, in the presence of a pedestrian crossing, was 100 kmph.

Coroner Aisling O’Sullivan Quilter asked the garda if this is an unusual occurrence; he said no similar example could be found where a pedestrian crossing is in a 100 kmph zone.

The coroner returned a verdict of accidental death, consistent with a road traffic accident.

Ms O’Sullivan Quilter recommended that the roads authority intervene and reduce the speed limit going through Glenflesk village.

The reduction of the speed limit in the village has regularly been raised at Killarney Municipal District meetings since the fatal accident.