Coronavirus; The Implications On Kerry Sport

As the sporting world in the County shuts down thoughts are gradually turning to possible resumption dates.

It’s a period of uncertainty with nobody able to confidently able to predict what lies ahead, sporting or otherwise.

We’ve been speaking with members from different organisations…………

Peter Twiss; Kerry GAA Secretary

Tommy O’Connor; Kerry Hurling

Darren Gleeson; Antrim hurling manager, whose side were to play Kerry tomorrow in the Allianz League Final. Kerry qualified for the Final after Antrim scored two late goals against Offaly last week

Former Kerry captains Ambrose O’Donovan and Billy O’Shea; firstly Ambrose on the departure of Donie Buckley

Brendan Griffin, referee, has taken time to discuss his introduction to the Inter County scene

Darren Aherne; FAI Development Officer For Kerry

Padraig Harnett; Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League

Billy Dennehy; Kerry U19s Manager

Brendan Moloney; Kerry U17s Manager

Declan Carey; Cork City chairman

Batty Foley Liverpool fan

Nelius Collins; Community Games

