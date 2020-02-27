Coronavirus Concerns – February 27th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Pharmacist Jack Shanahan spoke to Jerry as did Gary Keating, chief technology officer of Hibergene which has fast-tracked the development of a test for novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, the principal of St Brendan’s College, Killarney, Seán Coffey spoke to Treasa Murphy. The school returned from a skiing trip in Northern Italy earlier this month.

