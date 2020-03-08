reposing at his residence in Ballyhorgan on Monday evening from 5 to 7.30pm. Removal from his residence to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11 O clock followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Planning granted for widening entrance to Tralee school
Planning has been granted to a Tralee secondary school to widen the entrance gate.Kerry County Council granted planning permission to Presentation Secondary School to...
Fundraising drive launched to cover legal costs of opposing Shannon LNG
A fundraising drive has been launched in the US to cover the legal costs associated with the opposition to the Shannon LNG terminal.The liquified...
Woman dies in Kerry collision
A woman has died in a two car collision on the N22 Farranfore to Killarney road.The incident occurred at Brennan's Glen shortly after lunchtime.The...
Cheltenham Festival Preview
Cheltenham 2020 is almost upon us.The first of 4 afternoons of actionis less than 2 days away.Ronan Groome of The Irish Field newspaperKerry...
Kerry community and cultural projects invited to apply for funding through Airbnb initiative
Those involved in community and cultural projects in Kerry are being invited to apply for funding through an Airbnb initiative.The Áitiúil programme celebrates community-led...
Latest Sports
Cheltenham Festival Preview
Cheltenham 2020 is almost upon us.The first of 4 afternoons of actionis less than 2 days away.Ronan Groome of The Irish Field newspaperKerry...
Kerry Football News
Leona Twiss joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Football
Late Goals Send Kerry Through To Allianz Hurling League Final
Kerry are into the Allianz Hurling League Div 2A Final. It’s after 2 goals in added on time saw Antrim draw with Offaly...