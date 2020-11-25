Cornelius ‘Connie’ Healy, Kilmore, Ballyduff.

A private family funeral will take place for Connie. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am in SS. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Interment afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. Requiem mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website. Donations if desired to the Sea & Cliff Rescue, Ballybunion. Enquiries to Lawlor’s Funeral Directors, Ballyduff.

