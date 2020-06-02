Cornelius ( Con ) O’Keeffe of Ballaugh, Killarney and late of Knockhageeha, Co Cork

Special Requests ; In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place for Cornelius ( Con ) O’Keeffe. His Requiem Mass will be live streamed from St. Mary’s Cathedral on Wednesday morning on Killarneyparish.com

in accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

*** please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box ***