Corneilus ‘Neilie’ Flynn, 20 Belfry Heights, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Kilmorna, Listowel.

Neilie, (ex Kerry Group PLC and Flynns Hackney Services, Abbeyfeale) is very sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, son Joe, daughters Brenda (Heffernan) and Sheila (Fisher), sister Sheila (Enright) and brother Martin, (Neilie is predeceased by his brother Patsy), son-in-law Robert, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandchildren Kevin, Sharon, Reece, Katie, Jessica, Klara and Dylan, great-grandchildren Jayden and Ruby, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place. Requiem mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale at 12pm on Sunday and will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

House Private Please.

