Cork’s Conor Lane Appointed Referee For All-Ireland Senior Football Final Replay

Cork’s Conor Lane has been appointed referee for the All-Ireland Senior Football Final replay.

This will be his third Senior decider.

Lane took charge of the 2016 final between Dublin and Mayo & last year’s final meeting of Dublin and Tyrone.

Laois’ Maurice Deegan is standby referee.

The other linesman is David Coldrick of Meath while sideline official is Fermanagh’s Niall Cullen.

Stand tickets for the replay will be €60, terrace tickets €30 and there will be children’s tickets for €10.

Meanwhile Horse Racing Ireland has announced changes to race times for day one of the Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown on Saturday, September 14th.

The changes have been made to avoid a direct clash with the All-Ireland senior football final replay, and to also accommodate a significant Japanese television audience following the exploits of the first ever Japanese-trained runner in Ireland, the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes hopeful, Deirdre.

The race will be shown live on Green Channel, Japan’s dedicated horse racing channel, helping showcase Irish horse racing to a wider international audience.

Racing will begin on Saturday at 1.55pm with the Listed Ballylinch Stud EBF Ingabelle Stakes.

The QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes will move to an earlier slot on the race list, and will be off at 4.15.