Cork Youth Orchestra Annual Christmas Concert in aid of friends of the Children of Chernobyl Killarney takes place tomorrow Sunday

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Cork Youth Orchestra Annual Christmas Concert in aid of friends of the Children of Chernobyl Killarney takes place tomorrow Sunday at 7pm in the Racecourse, Ross Road, Killarney. Please support.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR