Gary Spike O Sullivan is a Professional Boxer from just over the border in Cork. Between 2009 and 2017, he held multiple middleweight championships at regional level including Irish, WBA and WBO titles.

‘The Celtic Warrior’ from Mahon has an impressive record of 30 wins and just 4 losses.

All four losses of his career came against future and former world champions.

Gary spoke on Monday evenings Terrace Talk